The Pieceful Project Legos shops in McHenry and Cary now sensory inclusive

Jess Stetson wants to make sure every family – child and adult – who might come into her McHenry Riverwalk Shoppe or her Cary retail store feels comfortable there.

That is why Stetson, owner of The Pieceful Project, worked with the nonprofit KultureCity to certify the two locations as sensory inclusive.

Employees at both locations completed sensory-inclusive training and certification through KultureCity, Stetson said. Bags offered to customers at both locations come equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys, strobe-reducing glasses, visual cue cards and VIP lanyards to enhance engagement and aid customers who may react to too much stimulation.

The quiet room at The Pieceful Project is seen Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Located at the Cary store at 27 Jandus Road, Unit A, the room gives children and adult customers a place to go when overstimulated. The room and this wall, offering different material textures to touch and feel, is part of the store's sensory-inclusive certification. (Photo Provided by The Pieceful Project)

The Cary location, at 27 Jandus Road Unit A, also offers a dedicated quiet room with “calming activities to create a welcoming and soothing environment,” Stetson said.

Making spaces children and adults with sensory input issues can enjoy is “imporant to me because I want to do everything in my power to not make people feel othered. They make them feel like they belong” instead, she said.

Based in Chicago but with certified locations across the country, KultureCity is a “nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sensory inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory processing disorders. We work with various venues and organizations to create sensory-friendly environments, ensuring everyone can enjoy public spaces comfortably,” according to its website, www.kulturecity.org.

Personal experience, and that of friends and their children, led Stetson to seek the certifications.

“My son reacts differently to sounds,” Stetson said. Her best friend since elementary school also has a child who struggles with sensory overload. For both families, excursions to stores or other public spaces must be planned carefully.

“My kid, when he is excited, that manifests as him throwing things, running and smacking into people. That causes stress for me, and it is not a great experience for him,” Stetson said of her 7-year-old son.

Her friend Lori Kane now lives in Maryland, and she and Stetson often talk about the struggles of having children who do not respond typically to overstimulation.

“For us there are so many things in the world that are not inclusive, things that we cannot do as a family,” Kane said.

There are places she knows she cannot take her 8-year-old son. He has epilepsy, a visual impairment and uses a wheelchair. “If there are bright lights and flashing lights, he can’t black that out. We have to filter some of that out for him,” Kane added.

They may not live in the same state now, Kane said, but she appreciates that Stetson created a space for families like hers. “For her, knowing that she could take something off the plate of a family with special needs and make it an inclusive place, ... that is everything,” Kane said.

The Pieceful Project sells Legos, Lego sets, puzzles and games: all things children and adults with sensory issues may gravitate toward.

“For both children an adults, ... It allows us to be present but also mentally check out for a couple of hours. We are experiencing creativity and curiosity in a more focused way,” Stetson said.

“Understanding and addressing the needs of individuals with sensory sensitivities is a priority for us, and we’re proud to partner with KultureCity to support our mission to serve all in our community,” she added.