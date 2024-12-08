Bumble Bread Co. to move from McHenry ‘tiny shops’ incubator to Green Street space

Bumble Bread Co., one of McHenry's Riverwalk Shoppes, seen here on Friday, December 6, 2024, is set to take over the space now occupied by Just 4 You Treats, 1114 N. Green St., McHenry, and reopen in early March. (Janelle Walker)

After two seasons in McHenry’s Riverwalk Shoppes, Danny Springer was preparing to focus on farmers markets to continue selling his breads and cinnamon rolls.

Then, about six weeks ago, one of his customers stopped in to Bumble Bread Co. with an offer, Springer said. The customer is the landlord at 1114 N. Spring St., and his tenant there, Lindsay Schoenherr of Just 4 You Treats, was planning to close at the end of her lease.

“They asked if I wanted to see the space. It was perfect for what we were looking for, with a big retail area to expand into,” Springer said. “It is the perfect fit on Green Street. It is what I was hoping and looking for.”

Springer announced the news Friday on the Bumble Bread Co. Facebook page, as did Schoenherr of Just 4 You Treats.

Schoenherr has offered cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, cakes and special orders to her clients for 13 years. A former teacher in Harrison School District 36, she started baking as a hobby, but then co-workers started asking her to make cookies and cupcakes for their special events.

Lindsay Schoenherr has run Just 4 You Treats, 1114 N. Green St., McHenry, for the past five years but now plans to close and refocus on internet-based sales. She will close Saturday, Dec. 21, and Bumble Bread Co. is set to move into the space. (Janelle Walker)

She started baking as a business at the now-closed Lake in the Hills Dream Kitchen, and then sold goods at the Dole Mansion market. Her customers ordered her customized cookies and wedding cakes.

Then, five years ago, the Green Street space opened. Since then, “our decorated sugar cookies are No. 1 for us, and we do a lot of events” versus bringing in foot traffic, Schoenherr said.

Now, with small children at home, it is time to refocus her business model back to selling via her Facebook and Instagram pages and online through the website just4youtreats.com, Schoenherr said.

“It is a good decision, and we are excited about it,” Schoenherr said.

She and Springer also are talking about how and if Bumble Bread Co. can continue to have her bakery products available.

“We are still in discussions on what that will look like,” she said.

He wants to make sure the bakery offers what his customers want, Springer said, and has been working on diversifying by offering a space for others to sell their products.

“One of the things I have been doing this year and last year is taking stuff from other local bakers and people I have made relationships with” and selling those items at his Riverwalk Shoppe.

“We are all bakers, but we make different things with our own strengths and weaknesses. But they are other businesses that I care about, and I am hoping to do that with Lindsay as well,” Springer said.

Although he is a bread guy, “my goal is to have it as full service of a bakery as I can and cover as any bases as possible. I can’t bake all of it but am a firm believer in small business and supporting one another,” Springer said.

Schoenherr plans for a Dec. 21 closing, and Springer will move in after the start of the new year. Because it is already a bakery, much of the needed equipment is already there, but he will be bringing over some specialty equipment from his basement, where he makes his bread now.

Plans are to reopen in time for McHenry’s ShamROCKS the Fox St. Patrick’s Day festival in March.

“A grand opening, paired with that, is a great combo,” Springer said.