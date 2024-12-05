AJ Demirov scores 28 in Crystal Lake South’s FVC opener: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 70, Dundee-Crown 47: At Crystal Lake, AJ Demirov knocked in 28 points to help the Gators (3-1, 1-0) win their FVC opener. Carson Trivellini added 21 points while Tony Santarelli had 8.

Jared Russell led the Chargers (1-3, 0-1) with 12 points while Terrion Spencer added 10.

Burlington Central 57, Crystal Lake Central 37: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (3-1, 1-0) opened FVC with a big win over the Tigers (1-3, 0-1).

Prairie Ridge 51, Hampshire 46 (OT): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (1-4, 1-0) picked up their first win of the season against the Whip-Purs (1-4, 0-1).

Huntley 50, Cary-Grove 36: At Huntley, Christian Wilson led the Red Raiders (1-4, 1-0) with 13 points to lead his team to a win. Connor Devries and Will Dillon each scored 9 points.

Zach Bauer led the Trojans (3-2, 0-1) with 13 points.

Genoa-Kingston 70, Marengo 53: At Genoa, Derek Bibbings led the Indians (1-4) with 17 points in a road nonconference loss. Parker Mandelky added 7 points while Hunter Vazzano and Ollie Nichols each had 6.

Rockford Lutheran 74, Marian Central 30: At Rockford, Finn Pivnicka and Adam Wrzos each scored 12 points for the Hurricanes (1-5) in a nonconference loss.

Girls basketball

Marian Central 51, Wauconda 50: At Wauconda, Juliette Huff scored 20 points to help the Hurricanes (4-1) sneak out a nonconference win on the road. Adriana Wrzos finished the night with 12 points while Sophie Meinhold added 8.

Crystal Lake South 55, Rockford East 16: At Rockford, Laken LePage scored 19 points to lead the Gators (2-2) to a nonconference win. Gaby Dzik added 15 points while Mallory Glover, Tessa Melhuish and Gracey LePage each added 5.

Boys wrestling

Huntley 67, Cary-Grove 12: At Cary, the Red Raiders opened FVC action with a commanding win.

Marengo wins twice a Marengo Triangular: At Marengo, the Indians picked up a 46-36 win over Rockford Jefferson and 59-12 win over Genoa-Kingston.

Boys bowling

Burlington Central 2,892, Harvard 2,669: At Four Seasons at Sycamore, Ryan Becker rolled a 611 to help the Rockets pick up a win. Aiden Espiritu had a 542, Nicholas Franco added a 466, Kainen Hoshina finished with a 438, Jericho Marinas had a 418 and Keegan Berglind rolled a 417.

Collin Barnett led the Hornets with a 541 while Camryn Roesler finished second with a 516. Winston Mendoza rolled a 474, Gael Deleon had a 431, Ruben Malbaes Rojas earned a 417.

Huntley 3,825, Woodstock 3,767: At Kingston Lanes at Woodstock, Noah Waters led the Red Raiders and Austin Tenglin had a 684 to lead their team to a win. Joey Humphrey had a 635, Matthew Fishman finished with a 626, Nicholas Gaspari rolled a 624 and Brayden Thackwray finished with a 570.

Woodstock’s Max Haggerty led all bowlers with a 784 while Sonny Marsalla finished with a 679. Noah Rodriguez had a 627 while Devin Haggerty finished with a 578.