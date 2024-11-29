4 injured in Woodstock-area rollover crash on Thanksgiving

Four people were hospitalized after a crash near Woodstock Thursday evening. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Four people were taken to the hospital after a Thanksgiving night crash near Woodstock.

The fire department was called to the two-vehicle crash just west of the intersection of Charles and Queen Anne roads just before 7:25 p.m. Thursday, according to Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

First responders found people on the ground nearby and two heavily damaged vehicles. Everyone in the vehicles had gotten themselves out before emergency crews arrived. A LifeNet helicopter was placed on standby but stood down because no one was seriously injured.

One car had rolled over and was significantly damaged, while the second vehicle was upright and moderately damaged. Four people from the overturned car, two adults and two children, were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second car declined medical treatment.

Charles Road was closed in both directions for nearly 60 minutes. Firefighters assisted with extensive debris removal, which spanned approximately 100 feet on the roadway. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.

“Considering all the circumstances surrounding the crash, this was the best possible outcome. It’s reassuring to know that both children were properly secured in their seats, which undoubtedly contributed to their safety,” Vucha said.