Wife of Woodstock crash victim recalls how he ‘always made people feel at home’ and ‘knew everybody’

The man who died in a crash Sunday in Woodstock was remembered by his widow Wednesday for his love of community service and golf as well as his involvement with his church.

Greggory Rokus, 53, of Woodstock, who was killed in the single-car crash, worked for Shaw Media at the Northwest Herald from 1993 to 2008 as an advertising account executive and was a graduate of Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock. His favorite job was working at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock, where he worked on and off since high school, his wife Sue Rokus said.

“Because of his love of golf and sports, it was home for him,” she told the Northwest Herald. “Greg was about people. ... He always made people feel at home.”

Rokus was an active member for decades of the Woodstock Knights of Columbus at St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. He helped with food pantries, fundraisers and countless organizations in Woodstock, Sue Rokus said. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to the Woodstock Food Pantry or St. Mary Catholic Church because of his dedication to service.

“He was about giving back to the community and doing service work,” she said. “A lot of people called him the Mr. Mayor of Woodstock. He knew everybody.”

Besides his wife, Rokus is survived by his daughter, Caitlin Rokus; his parents, Hans and Kathy Rokus; sister, Mary (Aaron) Smith; and niece and nephew, Jacob Smith and Brianna Smith; as well as many great friends, according to his obituary.

A visitation is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Schneider-Leucht-Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. A funeral is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave. in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Woodstock Police Department responded to the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Kimball Avenue. First responders arrived within four minutes to a “heavily damaged vehicle” that had crashed into a tree, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District public information officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. Police officers were performing CPR on Rokus, who was immediately transferred to an ambulance.

“Tragically, despite advanced medical efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased ... at the scene due to the severity of their injuries,” Vucha said in the release.

Rokus was the only person in the car, and no other cars were involved, according to the release. Firefighters remained at the scene until 12:30 a.m. to assist police and the coroner’s office in the investigation. Kimball Avenue was closed in both directions.

The crash is being investigated by the Woodstock Police Department and the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistant Team, with the coroner’s office collaborating.