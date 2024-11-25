Driver dies after crashing into tree in Woodstock

A male driver died after crashing into a tree Sunday night in Woodstock, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Woodstock Police Department responded to a call at just before 10 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East Kimball Avenue for a car crash. First responders arrived within four minutes to a “heavily damaged vehicle” that had crashed into a tree, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. Police officers were performing CPR on the male driver, who was immediately transferred to an ambulance.

“Tragically, despite advanced medical efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased ... at the scene due to the severity of their injuries,” Vucha said in the release.

The driver, who has not been identified, was the only person in the car and no other cars were involved, according to the release. Firefighters remained on the scene until 12:30 a.m. to assist police and the coroner’s office in the investigation. Kimball Avenue was closed in both directions.

The crash is being investigated by the Woodstock Police Department and the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistant Team.