Adam Anwar stays hot, McHenry boys hoops roll: Tuesdays Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

McHenry 58, Kaneland 52: At Woodstock, Adam Anwar followed up his 34-point opening night performance with 26 on Tuesday to lead the Warriors into the championship game against Cary-Grove. Dylan Hurckes added 11 points for McHenry (2-0).

Cary-Grove 68, Woodstock 41: At Woodstock, the Trojans advanced to the championship of the Hoops for Healing Tournament with the win. Cary (2-0) will face McHenry in the title game. Woodstock (1-1) was led by Max Bears, who scored 19 points. The Blue Streaks will face Kaneland for third place.

South Elgin 61, Prairie Ridge 48: At Geneva, the Wolves fell to 0-2 with the loss to the Storm at the Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament.

Woodstock North 58, Warren JV 54: At Woodstock, the Thunder picked up their first win of the season at the Hoops for Healing Tournament. North (1-1) will face Grayslake North in the fifth place game on Wednesday.

York 35, Hampshire 33: At Palatine, in a low-scoring, season-opener, the Whip-Purs fell to the Dukes. Junior Jaiden Baldwin led Hampshire (0-1) with eight points.

Johnsburg 64, North Chicago 56: At Johnsburg, Jayce Schmitt scored 24 points to lead the Skyhawks to the season-opening win at their own Thanksgiving tournament. Ashton Stern added 13 and JT Schmitt paced Johnsburg (1-0) with 11.

Girls basketball

Huntley 68, South Elgin 36: At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders captured the tournament title at the Dundee-Crown Tournament.

Mother McAuley 64, Hampshire 53: At Hampshire, Mikala Amegasse scored 18 points as the Whip-Purs fell at the Doreen Zierer Thanksgiving tournament. Chloe Van Horn added 14 and Jiselle Lopez 10 for Hampshire (0-4).

Johnsburg 57, Grayslake North 52: At Grayslake, Summer Toussaint scored 22 points to lead the Skyhawks to the nonconference win. Skye Toussaint added 12 points and Ava Jablonski chipped in with 10 for Johnsburg (2-2).

St Edward 57, Woodstock 39: At Elgin, the Blue Streaks fell to the Green Wave in a nonconference contest. Woodstock fell to 1-3 on the season.

Richmond-Burton 46, Hiawatha 15: At South Beloit, the Rockets picked up their first win of the season and advanced to the semifinals of the South Beloit tournament with the win. R-B improved to 1-2.

Boys wrestling

McHenry 45, Rockford East 32: At McHenry, the Warriors opened the season by taking six matches by fall. Brody Lidbury, Johan Lopez, Aidan Fischler, Cooper Floden, Ryan Hanson, and Luke McDonnell won by fall for McHenry.

Marengo 42, Winnebago 38: At Marengo, the Indians opened the wrestling season with a win.

Woodstock North 45, Genoa-Kingston 29: At Genoa, the Thunder took the match from the Cogs to open the season.

Boys bowling

McHenry 3,068, Harvard 2,308: At Harvard, Nate Halsema had the series high of 584 to lead the Warriors to the win.

Marengo 2,825, St. Edwards 2,278: At Elgin, Kevin Williams rolled a 516 series to lead Marengo to the nonconference win. Williams also rolled the top single game of 201. Kahla Curfman had the top overall single game with a tally of 223. Collin Barnett rolled the high series for Harvard with a 510.