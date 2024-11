The Crystal Lake Park District is accepting children’s letters to Santa through Dec. 6.

Through the program, which is more than 30 years old, children will receive a reply from Santa a few days before Christmas.

Each child’s letter should include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Letters must be mailed or dropped off at Santa’s special mailbox at the Crystal Lake Administrative Office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

For more information, call 815-459-0680.