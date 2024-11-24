Woodstock hires new business development manager

The city of Woodstock has announced the addition of Laura Cullotta as its business development manager, a new role created to support Woodstock’s ongoing growth and development affairs. (Photo provided by city of Woodstock)

The city of Woodstock recently announced the addition of Laura Cullotta as its business development manager, a new role created to support Woodstock’s ongoing growth and development affairs.

Cullotta brings more than 25 years of experience in business creation and development across McHenry County and northern Illinois to the position, according to a city news release.

Her expertise and dedication to community involvement qualify her to drive new initiatives that will benefit residents, businesses and the broader community, the city said in the release.

Cullotta will be tasked with addressing budget constraints, enhancing city services and supporting future growth. A key focus of her efforts will be fostering strong connections with residents and local businesses, promoting civic engagement and responding to the community’s increased demand for services in the face of a growing population.