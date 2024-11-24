Letter: Vote to support future generations

Trump offered to do anything the big oil and gas companies wanted, including reversing dozens of existing environmental protections in exchange for a billion-dollar bribe. Once again, Trump and Vance are showing they only care about protecting and further enriching their corporate benefactors at the expense of the health and economic well-being of American citizens.

This election, we’re once again called upon to support a future that will benefit our families for generations to come. The clear choice to protect that future is Harris and Walz.

Patricia Podboy

Carpentersville