November 24, 2024
Shaw Local
Letter: Vote to support future generations

By Patricia Podboy of Carpentersville
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

Trump offered to do anything the big oil and gas companies wanted, including reversing dozens of existing environmental protections in exchange for a billion-dollar bribe. Once again, Trump and Vance are showing they only care about protecting and further enriching their corporate benefactors at the expense of the health and economic well-being of American citizens.

This election, we’re once again called upon to support a future that will benefit our families for generations to come. The clear choice to protect that future is Harris and Walz.

Patricia Podboy

Carpentersville

