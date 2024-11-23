Anna Campanelli’s career-high 32 points lead Huntley to victory

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli moves under the hoop against Rockford Boylan during varsity girls basketball on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CARPENTERSVILLE – When Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik was a freshman two years ago, she knew of Anna Campanelli, who’s a grade older. Then last year as a starting varsity player sharing the basketball court with Campanelli, Adamik got to know the Red Raiders star, on and off the court.

Adamik knew Campanelli was a great basketball player. What she discovered was that her teammate was a great human being too.

“She’s an outstanding player,” said Adamik, a junior guard. “I’m glad I get to play with someone who’s like her. She’s an even better person.”

Campanelli was at her best Friday night at Dundee-Crown. The four-year varsity guard scored a career-high 32 points and added nine steals to lead Huntley to a 53-35 win over Boylan Catholic in the D-C Thanksgiving Tournament. The Raiders (2-0) play Palatine at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik (right) battles under the hoop against Rockford Boylan’s Bailey Westlund during varsity girls basketball on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Campanelli shot 13 of 26 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the foul line. When her outside shot wasn’t falling early, she used her defense to create offense. All of her baskets came in the lane, mainly in transition, which she helped ignite.

It was the first time Campanelli scored 30 points in a game.

“Her game has just gotten so much better each year,” Huntley coach Steve Raethz said of his 5-foot-10 Kent State commit. “I think she really just showed her versatility tonight, with her ability to score in so many different ways. That’s what makes her such a great player for us.”

Huntley’s defensive pressure forced Boylan (1-1) into turnovers all game, and Campanelli was a catalyst. She had back-to-back steals she converted into layups late in the first quarter, allowing the Raiders to grab the lead for good and take an 11-5 edge into the second.

Campanelli’s 10-point second quarter included four field goals, including a reverse layup. She also hit two free throws after being fouled in transition. Her 20-point first half had Huntley up 25-17.

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli (right) tussles with Rockford Boylan’s Carolyn Binz during varsity girls basketball on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“We work a lot in practice on that,” Campanelli said of the pressure defense. “We’re a young team, a quick team. We work a lot on getting in transition, and I think that really helps us a lot.”

A 6-0 run to start the second half helped get Boylan back in the game. But Huntley’s Ava McFadden sank a left-corner 3-pointer (her only basket of the game), and then Adamik drained a 3 from almost the identical spot. Campanelli scored on a post-up move to cap an 8-0 run and stretch the Raiders’ lead to 33-23 with 3:37 left in the third.

“Two big 3s,” Raethz said. “One thing we talked about was we’ve just got to start knocking down some shots.”

Adamik knocked down another 3 in the fourth as Huntley continued to lengthen its lead.

“We just needed to keep spacing the floor, stay high and keep taking shots,” Adamik said. “I know I missed some shots, but you just got to keep shooting, no matter what the outcome is. My team helped me, cheered me up, and gave me an opportunity to take shots, and that’s what really helped me.”

Campanelli added two more baskets in the fourth, converting an offensive rebound and finishing a layup in transition with a spin move.

“I think [the offense] came in the flow of the game,” said Campanelli, who also had five rebounds. “We had high energy the whole game, and it was good to have a game like this.”

Paula Strzelinski added nine points and six rebounds for Huntley. Adamik finished with seven points.

“Just really pleased with our kids’ effort,” Raethz said. “It’s a great group of kids. I think we got a lot of depth this year. We got a lot of kids who can come off the bench and provide a spark for us on the defensive end.”

Guard Bailey Westlund led Boylan with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.