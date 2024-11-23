Adopt-a-Grandparent holiday program seeks gift donations

FILE – Santa Claus helps deliver presents during an adopt-a-grandparent gift event at Gable Point Senior Housing three years ago in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia )

Fisher Outreach Group invites the public to help deliver holiday magic to older adults with its annual Adopt-a-Grandparent holiday program.

Each participant created a list of items they need or want but cannot afford. The program then works with the community to fill those wish lists.

The wish lists can be viewed online on Amazon, Walmart and Target’s websites. Donors can choose their shipping address upon checking out or have the item dropped off at Fisher Outreach Group’s office.

Items can also be dropped off at the office, located at 8600 U.S. Route 14, Suite 107B, in Crystal Lake, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. The deadline is Dec. 10.

For information on this program, email help@fisheroutreachgroup.com or visit fisheroutreachgroup.com.