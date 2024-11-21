Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to resisting, assaulting police during Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

FILE - Rioters breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Robert Giacchetti, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement during the attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File/AP)

A Crystal Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Giacchetti, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement, according to federal court records and a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the release.

His sentencing is set for June 3. The charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

As part of the plea deal, Giacchetti agreed to pay a fee of $100 plus an additional potential fine that could run $10,000 to $95,000, as well as $2,000 in restitution for damage to the Capitol and an amount to be determined for damaged to Associated Press equipment, according to the plea agreement filed in federal court.

Prosecutors alleged that Giacchetti attended the rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and afterward made his way to the U.S. Capitol building where, while on a restricted walkway, he used “a bullhorn to yell profanities and insults at law enforcement officers,” according to the release. He was also accused of confronting officers maintaining a police line, “using his right elbow and hip to push against a riot shield, causing an officer to be driven backward.”

He is accused of then entering the Capitol building through the Upper West Terrace Door at approximately 2:34 p.m.

“Once inside, he moved to the Rotunda, the Rotunda Lobby, and the Gallery Stairs, where he chanted ‘Treason!’ through his bullhorn to the rioters below,” officials said in the release. “Giacchetti then joined a crowd in the East Corridor, where some individuals banged on closed office doors and shouted, ‘1776!’ He continued to use his bullhorn to yell during this time.”

He also is accused of entering the Senate Gallery about 10 minutes later and yelling through the bullhorn, “Where’d you go?” and “Treason!” He then allegedly “moved to the Ohio Clock Corridor, joining a group of rioters confronting officers trying to block access to the Senate chamber.”

After exiting at 2:55 p.m., he then allegedly confronted journalists, destroyed media equipment belonging to the Associated Press. He also is accused of pushing over lights, a dolly, and a camera on a tripod, which struck a journalist, causing the journalists to flee the area, according to the release.