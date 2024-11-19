2024-25 Northwest Herald girls basketball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Mike Carani (second season)

Last season’s record: 15-16, 10-8 FVC (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Audrey LaFleur; so., G; Ashley Waslo, jr., G; Jordyn Charles, jr., G

Key newcomers: Ali Kowall, jr., G; Lauren Meyer, jr., F; Julia Scheuer, so., F; Kelsey Covey, so., G; Ainsley Wilson, so. C

Worth noting: The Rockets’ streak of four straight regional titles ended with a 62-51 loss to Crystal Lake Central in the Class 3A Woodstock Regional final. Burlington Central graduated top scorer Emma Payton, now at NCAA Division III Trine University, who averaged 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds a game and made a team-high 52 3-pointers. Payton earned Northwest Herald All-Area second-team honors in her last year. Central also lost second-leading scorer Emersyn Fry (9.9 ppg), an All-Area honorable mention choice, to graduation. … LaFleur gave an instant spark to the Rockets as a freshman (7.1 ppg). … Payton and Fry were the team’s two All-FVC picks. … “We’re a very young but athletic team,” Carani said. “I’m excited to work with this group and see them develop into a cohesive unit.”

Cary-Grove

Coach: Tony Moretti (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 20-12, 12-6 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Kennedy Manning, jr., PG; Malaina Kurth, jr., G; Ellie Mjaanes, sr., F; Sam Skerl, sr., G; Alivia Nielsen, sr., F; Mary Brown, sr., PG

Key newcomers: Avery Hoffman, so., G; Kenley Duvall, so., F; Holly Streit, jr., G

Worth noting: The Trojans won their first regional championship since 2018, beating Lake Forest 47-33 in the Class 3A Lakes Regional final, and had an eight-win improvement from the 2022-23 season. … Mjaanes, who is committed to D-I Lehigh, earned All-Area second-team honors as a junior, averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game to lead the team. … Manning was an All-Area honorable mention pick and averaged 6.2 points and a team-high 2.6 assists a game. She also led C-G with 100 steals. Skerl (6.4 ppg) had 27 3s, and Kurth averaged 5.9 points a game. … Mjaanes, Manning and grad Emily Larry (7.4 ppg) were named to the All-FVC team. … “I’m very excited for the opportunity to compete with this group of girls,” Moretti said. “They have lofty goals.”

Cary-Grove's Kennedy Manning shoots the ball over Prairie Ridge's Grace Wolf (left) and Ali Storz last season at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Joe Capalbo (first season)

Last season’s record: 22-10, 14-4 FVC (third)

Top returners: Leah Spychala, sr., F; Ruby Macke, jr., F

Worth noting: The Tigers’ 22 wins last season were their most since 1995. They beat Burlington Central 62-51 to win their first regional title since 2019. … Capalbo enters his first year as head coach. Derek Crabill, who won 107 games in eight seasons with two regional titles, is now Woodstock North’s athletic director. … The Tigers graduated 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year Katie Hamill, who led the area in scoring at 22.5 points a game. Now at D-II Missouri-St. Louis, she finished as the team’s all-time leading scorer with 1,813 points. … Central welcomes nine newcomers with only two returners. … Spychala was second on the team at 9.3 points, along with 7.1 rebounds a game, 47 blocks and 88 steals. She was named to the All-FVC team, along with Hamill. … Macke (6.5 ppg) came on strong as a third scoring option. … “Our strength will be our defense,” Capalbo said. “We have a lot of good athletes on the team and we plan to utilize their speed and quickness.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Mark Mucha (11th season)

Last season’s record: 3-25, 1-17 FVC (tied for ninth)

Top returners: Makena Cleary, so., G; Tessa Melhuish, so., F; Adi Schwab, sr., G; Laken LePage, jr., G; Mallory Glover, so., G

Key newcomers: Gracey LePage, so., G; Gaby Dzik, fr., G; Riley Travis, jr., F

Worth noting: The Gators are going to get a big boost with the return of Laken LePage, who missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL. As a freshman, she was among the area leaders at 11.1 points a game. … Gracey LePage, Laken’s sister and a standout in soccer who led the area in scoring last spring with 38 goals, is a first-year varsity player after not playing as a freshman. Laken and Gracey’s older brother Cooper LePage, a 2023 graduate, ended his high school career with 1,288 points and is now at D-II Northern Michigan. Their father Matt LePage is the current Gators boys basketball coach. … Cleary led the team in scoring last year at 7.9 points a game with 55 3s. Melhuish was one of the area’s leading rebounders (8 rpg). … “We’re a very young team compared to last year,” Mucha said. “I’m excited for us to build on our experience and to have Laken LePage back for her junior year.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: John Gonnella (third season)

Last season’s record: 7-23, 5-13 (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Charlotte Stewart, sr., PG; Olivia Rodriguez, jr., F

Key newcomers: Josie Sheldon, fr., G; Julia Jamrozik, fr., G-F

Worth noting: The Chargers were led last year by forward Monica Sierzputowski, now a freshman at Oakton Community College, at 13.5 points and 7 rebounds a game. She earned All-Area second-team honors and was the team’s lone All-FVC member. … D-C improved by one spot in the FVC standings, tying Jacobs for seventh, after taking eighth in 2022-23 with a 4-14 mark in conference. … Stewart is the team’s most experienced returner at point guard. … “We are a young team looking to improve this season and growing for seasons to come,” Gonnella said.

Hampshire

Coach: Eric Samuelson (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 20-12, 15-3 FVC (second)

Top returners: Chloe Van Horn, sr., G-F; Mikala Amegasse, jr., G

Key newcomers: Autumn Kriegel, sr., G-F; Kiley Podzimek, sr., G; Morgan Trent, sr., G; Roni Dumoulin, jr., F; Jesslyn Mack, so., F; Peyton McCarthy, so., G; Jiselle Lopez, fr., G

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs finished second in the FVC behind Huntley and won 20-plus games for the second straight year. … Van Horn is a four-year varsity player and averaged 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds with 52 steals as a junior. … Hampshire graduated eight, including top scorer Ashley Herzing (13 ppg), an All-Area first-team choice who is now at D-III Macalaster in Saint Paul, Minnesota. … The Whips also graduated Whitney Thompson (9.3 ppg, 57 3s), an All-Area honorable mention pick who is now at D-III Carthage College, and Avery Cartee (5.5 ppg), who is now at D-III Wisconsin-Whitewater. … Herzing and Thompson were All-FVC selections. ... “We graduated eight seniors so we’ll have a lot of players getting their first real shot at varsity minutes,” said Samuelson, “but we absolutely love the energy, effort and enthusiasm we’ve seen from this group.”

Hampshire's Chloe Van Horn pushes the ball up the court against Cary-Grove's Morgan Haslow last season at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Huntley

Coach: Steve Raethz (26th season)

Last season’s record: 24-7, 17-1 FVC (first)

Top returners: Anna Campanelli, sr., G; Ava McFadden, sr., G; Paula Strzelecki, sr., F; Madison Diaz, sr., G-F; Aubrina Adamik, jr., G; Isabella Boskey, sr., F; Luca Garlin, jr., G; Gwen Campbell, jr., F; Alyssa Borzych, so., G

Key newcomers: Lana Hobday, so., G; Avery Seuss, so., F; Evelyn Freundt, fr., G; Kenzie Oates, fr., F

Worth noting: Huntley won its third FVC title in a row and is 52-1 in conference play since the start of 2021-22. The Red Raiders lost a heartbreaker to Guilford 33-32 in a Class 4A Guilford Regional final, with the Vikings overtaking Huntley on two free throws. Raethz is 446-288 entering his 26th season. … Campanelli, an All-Area first-team pick, averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals as a junior. She is committed to D-I Kent State. … Strzelecki earned All-Area honorable mention, averaging 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. … Adamik averaged 5.6 points a game and hit 32 3s. McFadden sank 20 3s… Campanelli, Strzelecki and grad Cassidy Serpe (5.5 ppg) earned All-FVC honors. . … Huntley returns nine players. … “We have a lot of players competing for opportunities on the floor and working to contribute to our team’s success,” Raethz said. “We look forward to the opportunity and challenge of contending for a conference title. We have a group of players who work extremely hard, compete every day and are very coachable.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jonathon Reibel (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 9-20, 5-13 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Sophia Acot, sr., G; Olivia Schuldt, sr., F; Amber Rasool, sr., F; Mallory Fessler, jr., G; Zara Lewis, jr., G-F; Olivia Schuster, so., F

Key newcomers: Sarina Acheatel, jr., F; Elisa Delgado, jr., G; Bri Ramsey, jr., G; Sienna Ryan, fr., G

Worth noting: Jacobs showed improvement last season, going from three to nine wins. They also won four more conference games than in 2022-23. The Golden Eagles, though, have to replace the scoring of grad Cam Cook, who led the team at 9 points a game and 6 rebounds a game. … Schuster averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds a game in her first year. … Reibel said the team will have a new look. … “We have a good mix of experienced players and young players,” Reibel said. “We’re excited to play a different style of basketball that differs from previous years – and this is due to the depth, skill and knowledge of this year’s group.”

McHenry

Coach: John Lunkenheimer (third season)

Last season’s record: 3-27, 1-17 FVC (tied for ninth)

Top returners: Gaby Grasser, sr., G; Avery Stinger, sr., G; Lucy Jones, so., G

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Anderson, so., F; Holly Waters, jr., G; Maritza Martinez, fr., F

Worth noting: The Warriors will look for more improvement after struggling with only three wins a year ago, down from seven in 2022-23. The Warriors’ FVC win came against Crystal Lake South. … Stinger averaged 5.3 rebounds a game and hit 26 3s. … “We’re focused on building strong connections, pushing each other to reach our highest potential and embracing every challenge with a positive mindset,” Lunkenheimer said. “I’m excited to see how each player steps up, supports each other and brings their unique strengths to the team.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Tim Taege (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 18-13, 10-8 (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Bella Militello, sr., G-F; Jenna Albanese, sr., G; Zoe Nanos, jr. G; Maia Cassin, jr., G

Key newcomers: Marissa Taege, Jr., G; Allie Vander Mey, jr., G; Adella Pollack, jr., F; Kylie Carroll, so. F; Violet Woodin, so., G; Ava Gertz, so., G-F; Emily McPherson, so., G; Winter Gallivan, so., G

Worth noting: The Wolves came up short of a regional title last season with a 45-37 loss to Kaneland in the Class 3A Kaneland Regional final. … Prairie Ridge graduated six seniors and four starters, including Addie Meyer, who was one of two area players to average a double-double (13.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg). The All-Area first-teamer is now at D-III Colorado College. … Nanos was second on the team at 7.3 points a game with 22 3s. … Meyer and grad Addison Taege (6.3 ppg) earned All-FVC honors. … “Zoe Nanos is a complete player that will make an impact on both sides of the ball and Maia Cassin can score in bunches,” Taege said. “We are quite young this year without much varsity experience. I’m looking forward to the growth our group shows over the course of the season.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Brad Suhling (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 6-23, 0-14 KRC (eighth)

Top returners: Mayra Hyde, sr.; Ava Peceniak, sr.; Jackie Silva, sr.; Ana Figueroa, sr.; Summer Jones, so.; Melissa Sanchez, jr.; Ani Gonzalez, jr.; April Cardenas, jr.

Key newcomers: Olivia Nulle, fr.; Elena Olbrich, fr.

Worth noting: The Hornets’ six wins were their most since winning 12 in 2019-20 and a five-win improvement from the year before when it finished 1-30. ... Hyde was the team’s lone All-KRC pick last season, making a team-best 34 3s with 5.1 rebounds a game. … Peceniak was the team’s top scorer at 6.1 points a game, along with 28 3s. Silva averaged 5.3 rebounds a game. Figueroa had 23 3s. ... “Our strength this year will be the ability to knock down open 3s and our tenacious defense,” Suhling said. “We plan on playing 10 players each game. This is one of the closest knit groups that I have seen since I have been at Harvard. Our only weakness is if we stop believing in one another.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Erin Stochl (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 16-12, 9-5 KRC (tied for third)

Top returners: Ava Jablonski, sr., G; Brooke Jones, jr. F; Carlie Majercik, jr, F.; Casie Majercik, jr., G; Lauren McQuiston, jr., G; Elaina Moss, jr., G-F; Kimmy Whitlock, jr., G

Key newcomers: Josie Barrett, sr., G; Sara Posey, jr., F; Abby Schmidt, jr., F; Addie Graff, so., G; Abby Lane, so., G-F; Addison Sweetwood, so., G; Skye Toussaint, fr., F; Summer Toussaint, fr., G

Worth noting: The Skyhawks graduated their entire starting lineup, including forward Kaylee Fouke, an All-Area honorable mention pick who averaged 9.3 points and 5.2 points a game, along with 36 3s. Johnsburg also lost Wynne Oeffling (9.2 ppg), Sophie Person (8.4 ppg) and Kiara Welch (5.8 rpg) to graduation. … Fouke andd Oeffling were Johnsburg’s two All-KRC selections. ... Despite a big turnover, Stochl has high expectations from this group. ... Freshmen twins Skye and Summer Toussaint will play big roles in their first years, with multiple KRC coaches expecting them to be two of the top players in the conference. “We graduated our entire starting lineup but I am confident in this team’s ability to fill their shoes,” Stochl said. “We have an athletic group that enjoys playing an aggressive and fast-paced style.”

Woodstock North’s Caylin Stevens drives to the basket against Marengo's Dayna Carr last season at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Marengo

Coach: Elisa Hanson (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 21-10, 13-1 KRC (first)

Top returners: Dayna Carr, sr., F; Gabby Gieseke, sr., G; Emilie Polizzi, sr., G; Mia Feidt, sr., F

Key newcomers: Alexis Castaneda, sr., G; Paige Aubry, jr., F; Ariana Rodriguez, jr., F; Olivia Walter, jr., G; Elizabeth White, jr., G; Myah Broughton, so., G; Maggie Hanson, so., G; Macy Noe, so., G

Worth noting: The Indians won their fifth KRC title in six years and won 20 games for the second year in a row, but graduated six players with multiple years of varsity experience. That includes leading scorer Bella Frohling (McHenry County College), an All-Area second-team pick who was 10th in the area in scoring at 11.8 points a game, along with 6.8 rebounds a game and 54 3s. … Carr averaged 7.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game, and Gieseke averaged 6.8 points a game with 45 3s. … Frohling, Carr and Gieseke earned All-KRC honors. ... Polizzi is committed to D-III Marian University (Wisconsin) and Carr has multiple D-III offers. ... “Losing Frohling is going to be an adjustment,” Hanson said. ”She led the team in scoring and rebounding for the last two seasons, but I love the leadership with this senior class. If we can stay healthy, we will be competitive in the KRC.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Stephanie Oslovich (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 4-26, 2-12 KRC (seventh)

Top returners: Meadow Rosendahl, sr., G; Daniella Mazzola, jr., G-F; Matilda Furzland, jr., F; Kaylin Lotz, jr., G

Key newcomers: Morgan Splitt, so., G; Lilly Kwapniewski, so., G-F

Worth noting: The Rockets finished with two KRC wins for the second year in a row. Rosendahl, who is committed to D-III Lake Forest College, was the team’s lone All-KRC pick as a junior and led the team in scoring at 8.3 points a game with 45 3s. Mazzola led the team at 6.9 rebounds a game and Lotz hit 22 3s. Mazzola’s 201 rebounds from last year were only 27 off the school record. ... “We’ve been working as a team, allowing our now upperclassmen to grow and mature as basketball players the last two seasons,” Oslovich said. “The past couple of seasons have been focused on learning and development, and now we can focus on playing our game.”

Woodstock

Coach: Jay Fuller (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 16-11, 12-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Keira Bogott, sr., PG; Lily Novelle, sr., F

Key newcomers: Kendall O’Dea, jr., F; Brooklyn Kentgen, sr., G; Abby Pagnotta, sr., G; Lindsey Ehrke, sr., F

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks had an eight win-improvement from the 2022-23 season and split their two games with KRC champion Marengo. … Bogott, who is committed to play soccer at D-I North Alabama, led the team in scoring at 10 points a game and was an All-Area honorable mention pick. Novelle averaged 6.4 points a game. Bogott and grads’ Morrow and Crenshaw earned All-KRC honors. … “New year with a few new faces, looking to learn and grow as a team and show up,” Fuller said. “While lacking in height this year, we look to utilize our speed on both offense and defense.”

Woodstock North

Coach: Jay Justice (third season)

Last season’s record: 16-14, 9-5 KRC (tied for third)

Top returners: Addie Udelhofen, sr.; Jadyn Grismer, sr.; Brenna McConnell, sr.; Victoria Alanis, sr.; Alex Stroh, sr.; Addy Crabill, jr., Allyson Schaid, jr.

Worth noting: The Thunder are replacing their entire starting lineup from last season, including All-KRC selections in Caylin Stevens and Addi Rishling. Stevens was an All-Area honorable mention pick, averaging 10.8 points a game. Rishling was the team’s top defender and second on the team at 7.9 points a game. ... “We’re replacing all five starters and will be looking for positive growth as we figure out our roles early in the season,” Justice said. “We have potential in a lot of areas and can’t wait to see us push ourselves to meet it. We are fast and athletic, but will have to find some balance as we navigate a whole new starting five.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Avery Bechler (left) follows the ball as Marian Central’s Abbey Miner looks for an option in a game last season at McHenry High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Lee Brown (third season)

Last season’s record: 27-5, 5-1 CCC (second)

Top returners: Abbey Miner, sr., PG; Juliette Huff, sr., G-F; Adriana Wrzos, sr., G-F; Sophia Meinhold, sr., C; Kaitlyn Remke, sr., F-C; Kalia Parris, so., G-F; Jenna Remke, jr., G; Kaylie Kowalsky, jr., F-G; Haydn Moose, jr., G; Natalee Henkel, so., PG

Key newcomers: Julia Dovidio, fr., PG; Elva Fallow, fr., G-F; Raegan Harris, so., G; Maura Costello, so., F; Rut Navarrete, so., G; Giuseppa Cipolla, so., C; Sadie Gerstenkorn, so., G; McKenna Kelly, so., G; Gabi Ferrarini, so., G; Lily Denman, so., G-F; Jasmine Blades, fr., G-F

Worth noting: Marian is coming off a banner year, setting the school record with 27 wins, capturing back-to-back regional totles and winning the Chicago Christian Conference Tournament. ... The Hurricanes beat Byron 73-68 in the Class 2A Rockford Christian Regional final in one of the game’s most exciting games of the year. Huff hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first overtime. ... Marian graduated one of the area’s most impactful players in Madison Kenyon, who averaged a double-double at 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. She had 24 double-doubles in 28 games. ... Huff, an All-Area second-team choice, averaged 12.6 points a game with 42 3s and is committed to D-III Carroll University. ... Miner averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals a game, earning All-Area honorable mention, along with grad Ella Notaro (10.2 ppg). ... Wrzos (4.4 ppg) is committed to Loras College to play soccer and basketball. ... “The expectations we have for the team is to continue to play with a ‘Marian edge,’ ” Brown said. “Aggressive defense, getting turnovers or rebounds and scoring in transition.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Marty Hammond (11th season)

Last season’s record: 22-10, 6-2 NAC (tied for second)

Top returners: Rileigh Gaddini, sr., F; Marissa Johnson, sr., G; Olivia Klein, jr., G; Martha Aguilar, so., F

Key newcomers: Hayden Smith, fr., G; Nathalia Mendoza, fr., F; Teagan Vanderstappen, fr., F; Kiara Goins, fr., G

Worth noting: Hammond estimates the Giants graduated about 60% of their scoring and rebounding from last year’s 22-win team. That includes Jessica Webber, who was second in the area in scoring at 17.4 points a game and finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer. ... Gaddini, who was third on the team at 9.2 points a game, could reach 1,000 career points with a big senior season. ... “We are going to have to work a lot harder this year due to our graduating class,” Hammond said. “We lack experience, but they are hungry and humble. They have that important quality look in them called accountability. It’s not easy to have, but they believe in each other.”