Girls volleyball: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls volleyball team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Player of the Year: Elissa Furlan, Richmond-Burton, sr., OH
Richmond-Burton: Alex Hopp, sr., S; Dani Hopp, so., OH; Lanee Cooley, so., L
Woodstock North: Devynn Schulze, sr., OH/L; Gabby Schefke, jr., S
Johnsburg: Adelaide Bruns, fr., S; Abriana Bruns, jr., L; Juliana Cashmore, sr., MB; Alexis Sweetwood, so., OH
Sandwich: Brooklyn Marks, sr., L; Alayla Harris, so., MB
Woodstock: Julia Laidig, sr., OH; Andrea Gonzalez, fr., DS/L
Plano: Rita Lauro, sr., S; April Salgado, sr., L
Marengo: Emma Castro, sr., S; Leila Becovic, sr., OH
Harvard: Mindy Krasinski, sr., OH