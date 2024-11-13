Girls volleyball: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Richmond-Burton’s Elissa Furlan sends the ball over the net against Genoa-Kingston earlier this season at Marengo High School. Furlan was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Volleyball Player of the Year by coaches. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls volleyball team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Player of the Year: Elissa Furlan, Richmond-Burton, sr., OH

Richmond-Burton: Alex Hopp, sr., S; Dani Hopp, so., OH; Lanee Cooley, so., L

Woodstock North: Devynn Schulze, sr., OH/L; Gabby Schefke, jr., S

Johnsburg: Adelaide Bruns, fr., S; Abriana Bruns, jr., L; Juliana Cashmore, sr., MB; Alexis Sweetwood, so., OH

Sandwich: Brooklyn Marks, sr., L; Alayla Harris, so., MB

Woodstock: Julia Laidig, sr., OH; Andrea Gonzalez, fr., DS/L

Plano: Rita Lauro, sr., S; April Salgado, sr., L

Marengo: Emma Castro, sr., S; Leila Becovic, sr., OH

Harvard: Mindy Krasinski, sr., OH