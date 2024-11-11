Harvard University star athlete, Netflix executive named Woodstock High Distinguished Alumnus

Woodstock High School recognized Harvard University graduate and entertainment industry executive Amy Reinhard with its 2024-25 Distinguished Alumni Award. Reinhard was recognized during the Blue Streaks’ homecoming game in October at Larry Dale Field.

Reinhard, the daughter of former Woodstock High School teachers Karen and Jim Reinhard, was valedictorian of the Class of 1992. She was a member of the National Honor Society, served as a class officer, accompanied the choir on piano and excelled as a three-sport athlete, earning her a place in the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Reinhard attended Harvard University, where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s of arts degree in sociology while competing in two NCAA Division I sports. She captained the varsity softball team and started on the 1996 Ivy League Champion women’s basketball team. She was the first softball player inducted into the Harvard Hall of Fame.

Following her studies, Reinhard worked for several media companies, including America Online, Revolution Studios and Paramount Pictures, where she became president of worldwide television licensing and distribution. She currently is president of advertising at Netflix.

Reinhard was nominated by Woodstock Community Unit District 200 Director of School Counseling Shannon Landwehr and retired teacher Sandy Theriault.