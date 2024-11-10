No one injured in fire Sunday in McCullom Lake

No one was injured in a fire early Sunday in the 4900 block of West Maple Hill Road, McCullom Lake, but the home was left uninhabitable, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called about 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported structure fire. On arrival about six minutes after the call, they found a one-story house with smoke and flames coming from the front, Battalion Chief Ryan Mastandrea said. All of the residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived.

With no hydrants in the area, water tenders were brought in to supply water, and the fire was under control in about 20 minutes, Mastandrea said in a prepared news release.

The Red Cross is aiding the family that has been displaced due to the blaze, which is under investigation.

The Richmond and Wonder Lake fire districts aided at the scene, Mastandrea said.