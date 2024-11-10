Huntley’s Tommy Nitz ends high school career with 11th-place medal at Class 3A state meet

Huntley's Tommy Nitz competes in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

PEORIA – Huntley senior Tommy Nitz had the race of his life Saturday at the IHSA Class 3A Boys Cross Country State Meet at Detweiller Park.

Nitz, a four-time state qualifier, ran a personal best race by about 17 seconds and came tantalizing close to breaking the Red Raiders’ record set five years ago by 2020 graduate Ian Geisler, finishing 11th and ending his high school career with no regrets.

“I wanted to end my four years on a high note, and I definitely did,” Nitz said. “I just missed the [school] record, but I PR’d by 17 seconds so I’m very happy with that. Today the course was muddy. With better conditions, I don’t know, I could have broken it, but no excuses.

“I was happy with my day and I’m happy with how I ended.”

Nitz, who was 21st at state as a junior, placed 11th with a time of 14:25.7. New Trier’s Ben Crane finished first in 14:03.4. Geisler, now a senior at Iowa, finished fourth in 2019 with a school record time of 14:24.92.

Nitz was one of four Northwest Herald area runners Saturday to earn a medal by placing in the top 25.

Jacobs senior Max Sudrzynski was 23rd in the 3A boys race, Woodstock junior Ellery Shutt was ninth in 2A boys and Johnsburg freshman Grady Smith placed ninth in 1A boys. All four achieved personal-best times.

Jacobs’ Maximilian Sudrzynski competes in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Rain and muddy conditions didn’t seem to slow anybody down Saturday.

“I knew it was going to be fast because 3A is super fast, but today was crazy,” Nitz said. “The first mile, we got out super fast. I came through at 4:35. I got passed during the second mile and wasn’t really moving up, but I know this course and that last mile is the hardest. I just wanted to [save] myself for the last mile.

“I beat a lot of people who always beat me, so it’s nice to finally get them on the biggest stage.”

Sudrzynski did not qualify for state last year as a junior. Now, his name is being mentioned in the same breath as Golden Eagles’ legend and Olympic steeplechase medalist Evan Jager.

Not too shabby.

Sudrzynski’s 23rd-place time of 14:33.7 at Jacobs is second only to Jager. He PR’d in his final race by about 20 seconds.

“I can’t really believe it myself that I went out that fast, I surprised myself,” Sudrzynski said. “The whole race was insanely fast. It was wet and a little muddy, especially on that final stretch. There was a whole side that was completely loose mud where you could slip.

“I feel absolutely blessed to be honest. Being second to Jager, someone who got a silver in the Olympics, is surreal. It hasn’t really set in.”

Woodstock's Ellery Shutt competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Shutt tied for the area’s best place at state, taking ninth in the 2A boys race with a time of 14:42.3, about a 10-second PR for the Blue Streaks junior. Benet’s Finn Richards was first in 14:21.1.

Shutt had a rough start but didn’t let it affect the rest of his race.

“We got out really fast and I got a little boxed in,” said Shutt, who placed 82nd at last year’s meet. “I was a little stupid and hugged the railing for a little too long. I made sure to go and find [Kaneland’s Evan Nosek], who I ran with at sectionals. I based my race strategy on where he was.

“I came in thinking top 10, that’s what I wanted. I always have very high expectations and goals for myself. I set that bar pretty high for myself. I knew that was something I wanted, and I’m just glad I could go out and get it today.”

Smith, competing in his first state meet, was ninth in the 1A boys race with a time of 15:04.45. The next closest freshman in the race finished 42nd, while Gillespie’s Chaz Oberkfell won with a time of 14:31.87.

Smith felt like a top-15 finish was in the cards, despite limited experience at Detweiller.

“It feels pretty good, it’s what I’ve been working toward all year,” Smith said. “The strategy today was not to go out in the first pack because I knew they’d go out pretty fast. I tried to stay in the second pack for the first mile. I knew if I stayed my same pace, I’d start passing them because they’d start to die off.”

Smith said others are surprised when they learn he’s only in ninth grade.

“They’re all shocked when they find out I’m a freshman,” Smith said. “But this has been my goal since the summer. Next year, I’m trying to win it.”

Cary-Grove junior Jameson Tenopir just missed medaling in the 3A boys race, placing 28th with a time of 14:39.6.

Huntley's Cori Kilvinger competes in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Huntley’s Izzy Ciesla (17:42.9) took 46th in the 3A girls race, leading the Raiders to 10th as a team. Cori Kilvinger (18:00.5) was 74th, Haley Rahman (18:18.4) took 108th, Aspen Maldonado (18:21.4) was 113th and Morgan Sauber (18:27.9) was 128th.

Hampshire’s Reese Long (17:59.8) was 72nd.

In 2A boys, Crystal Lake Central’s Jackie Clark (15:07.5) finished 34th, leading the Tigers to 10th place as a team. Also scoring for the Tigers were Jackson Hopkins (70th, 15:33.6), Amana Omale (85th, 15:42), Reed Mihelich (133rd, 16:00.5) and Oliver Lavaty (150th, 16:08.1).

Woodstock took 21st, also getting counting scores from Milo McLeer (116th, 5:53.9), Jason Trojan (140th, 16:03.4), Elijah Hedges (169th, 16:20.1) and Josh Roth (171st, 16:23.3).

In 2A girls, Burlington Central’s Abby Burke just missed medaling, taking 27th in 17:59.38.

Crystal Lake South took eighth as a team, led by Caroline Lucas (18:08.18) in 34th place. Also scoring for the Gators were Olivia Pinta (52nd, 18:22.4), Victoria Pinta (54th, 18:25.17), Laynie Ripley (56ht, 18:31.94) and Kiera O’Leary (151st, 19:41.08).

Crystal Lake Central was 12th, led by Skyler Ferrero (82nd, 18:54.21). Also scoring for the Tigers were Jacqueline Orvis (92nd, 19:01.4), Hadley Ferrero (93rd, 19:02.2), Brynn Matthaei (94th, 19:02.23) and Gwen Kidd (121st, 19:21.36).

In 1A boys, Richmond-Burton’s Tristan Miller (15:55.1) was 74th and Gavin McGinnis (16:18.44) was 120th. Johnsburg’s Micah Klos (17:01.9) was 188th.

In 1A girls, R-B’s Alexia Spatz (18:10.10) just missed a medal, finishing 30th. Clara Nicoline (19:31.20) was 109th.