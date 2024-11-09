Letter: ‘Truly showcased the heartwarming spirit of our community’

I want to share my thoughts on the McHenry County Cares-Hurricane Fundraiser held on Saturday night, Oct. 26, at Trademark Events in Woodstock, formerly the VFW. This event was organized in partnership with Karen and Joe Tirio from Woodstock, and it truly showcased the heartwarming spirit of our community, bringing neighbors together for a great cause.

For just $25 a ticket, attendees enjoyed door prizes, delicious food, lively music and dancing, all while working together to raise funds with a goal of $5,000. By the end of the night, I was thrilled to hear we raised over $6,700! It’s so inspiring to see our community rally together to support those in need. Local businesses and services also generously donated, enhancing the spirit of giving.

It was uplifting to see so many elected officials volunteering their time, organized by our County Board chairman, Mr. Buehler. These moments remind us of the strength and unity of our community.

Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed to this wonderful event! We were glad to be a part of it.

Donald Huebner

Woodstock