November 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2024SportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Live election results: McHenry County’s unofficial November 2024 election results

By Shaw Local News Network
“I Voted” stickers for voters Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after they cast their ballots in the 2023 consolidated election at Del Webb Sun City’s Prairie Lodge in Huntley.

“I Voted” stickers for voters. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Voters in McHenry County finished casting their ballots Nov. 5 for county, state and federal congressional races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. The results will be updated here as county clerks tally the votes and publish the results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Voters also have two weeks to address any issues that led to them casting provisional ballots.

Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Illinois Election Results



Have a Question about this article?