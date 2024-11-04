Man pinned in water by tractor following bridge collapse near Woodstock

A Woodstock area man suffered hypothermia and other injuries when the bridge he was crossing on a tractor collapsed, pinning him in the water for as long as 30 minutes on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A Woodstock-area man was trapped in a creek on his property when a bridge gave way and pinned him under the tractor he was driving, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Emergency responders were called just after 3 p.m. to the 3200 block of North Route 47 outside Woodstock for the report of a man trapped under a tractor, according to Public Information Officer Alex Vucha. The first crews arrived just four minutes after the call and found the man partially submerged in the water, but conscious.

Firefighters were able to lift the tractor and free the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Northwood Middle School and from by air ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Vucha said.

The victim had severe injuries from the bridge collapse and entrapment, as well as severe hypothermia, as he may have been in the cold water for up to 30 minutes before help arrived, Vucha said.

Due to fluids leaking from the tractor, a Kubota L4150, a hazmat response was called\. Crews placed absorbent materials in the creek to prevent fuel or other liquids from entering the waterway. The tractor was removed from the creek, Vucha said.