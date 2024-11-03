Letter: Let’s respect people’s right to their opinion

Have you ever walked outdoors on a crisp autumn day, when the sky is blue and there are a few fluffy white clouds? Do you look at the trees in all of their majestic color and gasp with delight?

Summer trees are pretty; nice and green and blessing us with shade. But when the leaves of autumn start to turn there is magic in the air.

A few weeks ago, we had just one very bright red leaf on our tree. It was the same shape and structure of the other leaves but it was special because of thousands of leaves it was unique.

Then weeks passed and more leaves turned colors; red, yellow, orange, plus greens and brown. The tree is now exquisite.

If only we could think of people the same way. Each person is unique and beautiful. As a people we can come together, melding our colors. We can become exquisite as a whole.

There is no room in this world for hate and racism. During this very divided election period, let respect and love be our go-to words. We don’t have to agree with everyone but we should respect their right to their opinion.

If you haven’t already, please remember to vote.

Lee Ann Lord

Spring Grove