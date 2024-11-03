Letter: Back to caveman days?

What does MAGA mean to women? Does it mean being dragged by our hair by a chest-pumping man, like back in the caveman days? Does it mean, while women are having PMS and menopause hormonal changes that we are accused of being witches and burned at the stake? Does it mean women should have one goal in life, to have children? Does it mean that, even though I wanted children and my God had a different plan for me, that I have to pay more taxes and have no vote? Does it mean that I am a second class citizen? Does it mean that I should make less money than a man doing the same job?

MAGA is all about promoting old white men’s ideals and making them very rich oligarchs paying less taxes than our small businesses’ employees. What does MAGA mean to you and for you?

This is your decision, what benefits you more. One party is about lifting up and the other party is pulling us down. The Suffragettes didn’t fight to get the right to vote, for us, just to let it slip through our fingers now!

Please don’t sit this election out, we need every vote to lift this country up, not take us back!

Tina Uselding

McHenry