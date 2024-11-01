Fire damages McHenry townhouse early Friday morning

No injuries were reported in an overnight fire at a townhouse in McHenry, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said Friday morning.

The fire district was sent just before 1:15 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Armistead Lane, where crews found a fire coming from the two-car garage of a two-story unit. The residents of the unit were home when the fire broke out but got out uninjured before first responders arrived. The residence had working smoke detectors, officials said.

Firefighters launched an “aggressive interior fire attack” and searched for people inside. Other fire crews checked for potential spread to neighboring units.

The residence was left uninhabitable, the fire department said. Additional agencies responded to the fire and covered McHenry Township fire stations, responding to several other emergencies during the fire, according to the fire department.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District is investigating the fire and said a cause had not been determined as of Friday morning.