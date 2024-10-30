Letter: Wegener ‘cared to listen’

Earlier this year when a gravel pit was placed on the city of McHenry agenda for approval, Kelli Wegener was the only County Board member to speak with the neighborhood residents who would live right next door.

Kelli listened to the neighbors about how their lives would be impacted if this gravel mine was allowed to operate. She took the time to learn about the impacts to how air quality, well water, and overall quality of life would be impacted. Clearly, Kelli showed the residents of the surrounding neighborhoods that she cared to listen. She understands the importance of economic growth within the county, but that there should be reasonable growth that is mutually beneficial between the companies and the residents that live around them.

Her opponent owns a company that manufactures scale equipment, which is used by the gravel mines like the one proposed in East McHenry. You can probably imagine where his stance on the matter would be. Would you want someone who cares about you, your family, your neighbors, and your community or someone who would only care about making a profit for their business as County Board chairperson? Kelli Wegener has shown that she cares for the people of McHenry County. We need to look forward to positive and smart leadership. Vote Kelli Wegener for the next McHenry County Board chairperson.

Chris Tesmer

McHenry