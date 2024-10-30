Crystal Lake Central and South volleyball roll into regional final: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

By Jeff Newton

Girls volleyball

Crystal Lake Central 2, Belvidere North 0: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake Central regional, Mykaela Wallen was about all the top-seeded Tigers needed as they defeated the Blue Thunder, 25-15, 25-22. Wallen smacked down 10 kills and added 12 digs as Central improved to 27-8 while advancing to the regional final against Crystal Lake South Thursday night. Izzy Lampier and Becca Kuehn combined for 19 assists for Central.

Crystal Lake South 2, Belvidere 0: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake Central regional, Olivia Apt did a little bit of everything and it lifted the Gators to a 25-16, 25-22 win and a berth in the regional final on Thursday. Apt had 28 assists, two digs, an ace and a kill for South (12-23). Morgan Johnson added 10 kills and 10 digs as the Gators will face Crystal Lake Central in the regional final.

Huntley 2, Rockford Auburn 0: At the Class 4A Harlem regional, in Machesney Park, the top-seeded Red Raiders made quick work of the 16th seeded Knights, 25-13, 25-12 in a regional semifinal. Georgia Watson and Sienna Robertson had six kills each and Rachel Hein had 12 assists as Huntley (28-6) advanced to Thursdays regional final against fourth-seeded Rockford Guilford.

Burlington Central 2, Sycamore 0: At the Class 3A Sycamore regional, Emily Maramba had seven kills to lead the fourth-seeded Rockets to a 25-15, 25-28 win over the host Spartans. Leah Freesemann and Ainsley Wilson had five kills each and Sarah Jack dished out 20 assists for BC (27-8). The Rockets will face fifth-seeded Vernon Hills in Thursdays regional final.

Richmond-Burton 2, Johnsburg 0: At the Class 2A Marengo regional, the top-seeded Rockets cruised over their Kishwaukee River Conference rivals, 25-18, 25-10. RB (35-1) pulled to within two wins of the school record for wins in a season (37) as they advance to the regional final on Thursday against fourth-seeded Genoa-Kingston. Elissa Furlan led RB with five kills and seven aces and Danny Hopp smacked home seven kills for RB.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Marian Central Catholic 1: At the Class 2A Marengo regional, the Hurricanes season came to an end in a wild, three-game match loss to the Cogs, 25-18, 20-25, 26-24. Marian closed out its season at 19-18.

South Beloit 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At the Class 1A South Beloit regional, the Lady Giants season ended in the regional semi-final, 25-10, 25-14.

Woodstock North 2, Freeport 0: At the Class 3A Woodstock North regional, the hosts and second-seeded Thunder improved to 21-14 with a 25-8, 25-19 win over the Pretzels. Clara Klasek had six kills and Gabby Schefke added 15 assists for North who will face Rockford Boylan in the regional final on Thursday.

Rockford Boylan Catholic 2, Woodstock 0: At the Class 3A Woodstock North regional, the Blue Streaks season came to an end at 12-23 with a 25-21, 25-23 loss to the Titans.

Rolling Meadows 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At the Class 4A Dundee-Crown regional in Carpentersville, the Chargers battled to the end but fell to the Mustangs, 25-29, 28-26 to close out their season 10-25.

Hampshire 2, Rockford Jefferson 0: At the Class 4A Hampshire regional, the No. 2 seeded Whip Purs cruised into the regional final with a 25-8, 25-11 win over the Jayhawks. Hampshire (28-7) will face Hononegah in the regional final on Thursday.

Jacobs 2, McHenry 0: At the Class 4A Round Lake regional, back in September the Warriors defeated the Golden Eagles in three, Tuesday night, Jacobs took out the Warriors 25-16-25-23. Jacobs (14-20) will face top-seeded Libertyville in the regional final on Thursday.

Prairie Ridge 2, Cary-Grove 0: At the Class 3A Antioch regional, the top-seeded Wolves rolled past their Fox Valley Conference rival, 25-3, 25-22 to advance to the regional final. PR (23-13) will face Carmel Catholic in the regional final on Thursday.