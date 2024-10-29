Firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to home in Lake in the Hills

A car fire started in an attached garage of a Lake in the Hills home was quickly extinguished before it spread to the home Tuesday morning, officials report. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

A car fire that started in the attached garage of a Lake in the Hills home was quickly extinguished before it spread to the home Tuesday morning, officials report.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Wander Way in Lake in the Hills for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within four minutes to car on fire in the attached garage of the home, according to a fire district news release.

Firefighters “were able to rapidly extinguish the fire” and prevented the fire from spreading to the home, according to the release. All residents were able to safely leave the home before first responders arrived. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District. Fire departments from Huntley and Carpentersville assisted at the scene, according to the release.