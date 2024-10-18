Tree of Life church in McHenry to hold Plaid Night Celebration, auction Saturday

Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service Action will return with a Plaid Night Celebration from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5603 Bull Valley Road in McHenry. The eight-speed adult street tricycle pictured is one of the items for sale at the Tree of Life Service Auction. (Photo provided by Tree of Life UU Congregation)

Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service Action will return with a Plaid Night Celebration from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the congregation’s house of worship at 5603 Bull Valley Road in McHenry.

Plaid Night will celebrate the fall harvest season and raise money to fill Tree of Life’s budget gap with a night of live and silent auctions. The $10 ticket includes an evening of free on-site child care, bidding for a good cause, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. There also will be online bidding for those unable to attend in person.

10% of all profits will be shared with Compassion for Campers, which provides essential survival gear for the local unhoused population.

Items in the live auction will include a week in a Cape Cod cottage and other getaway opportunities, outdoor adventures such as biking and hiking, parties, dining and cocktail experiences, opera and other entertainment tickets, art, an adult tricycle and more.

The silent auction will offer a variety of sports tickets, movie passes, dining opportunities, art, services and theme baskets. A catalog of items is available at auctria.events/treeoflifeuu2024. Silent auction bidding already has begun online. Registration for the Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service Action Plaid Night Celebration is required at tinyurl.com/4hkjufuy.