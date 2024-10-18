Free parking hours expanded in downtown Crystal Lake at Metra lots

The Crystal Lake Metra station is pictured last year. The city is expanding free parking hours at Metra lots to encourage visit to downtown businesses. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Downtown Crystal Lake’s commuter parking lots near the Metra station will now be free to park at starting at noon instead of 4 p.m.

The change covers over 1,100 spots in the five parking lots in order to boost accessibility to downtown businesses. The city council unanimously approved the change without discussion Tuesday.

“As downtown Crystal Lake continues to succeed as a hub for local businesses, there has been an increase demand for patron parking,” Community Development Director Kathryn Cowlin said in city documents. “The proposed conversion to free at noon will be a positive improvement for the business district.”

The usual rate of $1.50 per day will still be in effect from 2 a.m. to noon on weekdays, and weekend parking will remain free anytime. In comparison, free parking at Metra lots start after 3 p.m. in Fox River Grove and after 11:30 a.m. in Cary, while Woodstock’s parking is always free, according to Crystal Lake city documents.

In Crystal Lake, the fees are used for parking lot maintenance, and the vast majority of purchases happen in the early-morning hours. About 5% of the fees collected happen in the afternoon, which will have “little impact” on the city’s ability to maintain the lots, according to city documents.

The city will also change parking signs to reflect the change.