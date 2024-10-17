Airline pilot from Crystal Lake accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old child is released pending trial

A Crystal Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child whom he knows was released from county jail Wednesday pretrial.

Mathew D. Bell, 31, is charged with one count of predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13, a Class X felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court, although his lawyer said he denies the charge. A conviction on a Class X felony carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Bell, a pilot for United Airlines, is accused of assaulting the child, who made “multiple outcries,” Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin said in asking that Bell be detained in the county jail pretrial.

But Bell’s attorney, Stavri Vako, argued for Bell’s release and said that he is not a danger to the child or community, nor is he a flight risk. He said Bell, recently promoted to captain, has the financial means and a job and “had a plan to drive to O’Hare, hop on a plane and take off, but he didn’t. ... He turned himself in and has fully cooperated with the investigation.”

Vako said Bell has denied the allegations “since day one.” He also said Bell has no criminal background, no issues at work and is always working.

But Marin provided graphic details of the allegations to Judge Carl Metz and said the girl was heard praying to God that the abuse would stop. Bell is “pathological,” has shown “predatory behavior” and “nothing can protect her,” Marin said.

“This is a 5-year-old girl who cannot protect herself, who was literally praying to God to help her,” the prosecutor said.

Vako countered by saying, “These are monstrous accusations, and not only is he presumed innocent, but he is innocent.”

Metz said he believed the state proved the “proof is great” that Bell committed the alleged offenses based on the “multiple occurrences,” interviews and examinations of the child. The judge said he believes Bell poses a threat but that the state did not prove that there “are no conditions” to keep the child safe. Metz allowed Bell to be released with additional conditions, including that he have no contact with the girl in the case or any other children. He also must surrender his passport to the court. Acknowledging that he is an airplane pilot, Metz said Bell must remain in the U.S. at all times. He is required to turn over any firearms or dangerous weapons and undergo a sex offender evaluation.

The girl’s mom has filed an order of protection against Bell, according to documents in the court. He also was ordered to follow all conditions of the order. Bell is due back in court Nov. 12.