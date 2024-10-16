Letter: Title IX regulations and gender dysphoria

Title IX of the 1972 Education Act is best known for its role in promoting gender equity in college athletics. Title IX says that no person shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance. Title IX was extremely successful in leveling the playing field for women’s participation in college athletics.

The current administration’s proposed regulations were an attempt to expand students’ protections under Title IX to include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The new regulations swiftly drew legal challenges from 26 states, with the chief objections being the inclusion of gender identity in the rule’s definition of sex discrimination, along with provisions dealing with access to women’s restrooms and locker rooms. The states had filed to block the forced implementation of these new regulations, and the Supreme Court agreed.

Gender dysphoria is listed in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Conservatives and most independent voters do not want their daughters to be forced to compete in sports against biological males. For safety and their daughters’ right to privacy, they do not want biological males in girls’ restrooms or locker rooms. Nor do they understand the push to put tampon dispensers in boys’ restrooms. Conservatives cannot begin to fathom the reasons for the radical Leftists’ desire to implement these policies. It’s time for this madness to end.

Brian Ford

Johnsburg