Woodstock horse rescue saves 59 neglected ponies, helps foster many more and – yes – reads to them

Grace Garcia reads a book to a horse named Sweet Potato on Oct. 12, 2024 during the Hooved Animal Humane Society's Rescue Readers program in partnership with the Woodstock Public Library. At left is Grace's sister Camilla Stewart. (Michelle Meyer)

A horse named Candy at the nonprofit Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock was shy and reclusive toward people. That was until she “blossomed” when children would read books out loud to her as part of the shelter’s Rescue Readers program, HAHS Executive Director Cynthia Glensgard said.

“It not only helps kids, but it helps the horses,” she said. “It helps them adapt to different situations, which in turn helps them find their forever home.”

William Triplett reads to Candy the horse during the Hooved Animal Humane Society's Rescue Readers program in partnership with the Woodstock Public Library. (Michelle Meyer)

The nonprofit officially launched its Hooves & Hands Children’s Program earlier this year with the help of a donated barn dedicated to the late horse lover Kristin Rylko that can house events year-round. Once a month, the Woodstock Public Library partners with HAHS for Rescue Readers, and the shelter provides riding lessons.

The humane society, at 10804 McConnell Road, is a rescue shelter that saves abused or neglected hooved animals and provides volunteer opportunities, community events, programs and adoption services. Glensgard aims to create more programs by partnering with organizations and nonprofits so everyone has the chance to “experience the joy of horses,” she said. But in order to do that, the team needs more funds and staff.

And the organization needs funds now more than ever as it recovers from the substantial financial burden of rescuing 59 ponies from a dire hoarding situation on a 30-acre property in southern Illinois in August, according to a HAHS news release.

“The property, covered in horse skeleton remains, painted a stark picture of neglect and suffering,” Glensgard said in the release. “The sheer scale of the operation required an extensive and coordinated effort.”

The rescue team consisted of dozens of volunteers and staff, including HAHS board member and veterinarian Ann McCombs, facility manager Matthew Kossnar, the local sheriff’s office, animal control officers and local community members. Team member Brad Andrews came from his home in South Dakota to help corral the ponies that had never been handled before. The team was on the property for about 12 hours setting up fences to herd the untrained ponies into the trailers, Glensgard said.

Local community members were able to take in 30 of the ponies, and HAHS transported the rest to its farm in Woodstock. From there, the team was able to connect with other local rescues that took in 20 more. The operation was one of the largest horse rescues the organizations had ever done in its 53 years of existence, Glensgard said.

“It happened because the community came together,” she said.

The Hooved Animal Humane Society rescued 59 ponies from a hoarding situation in August in southern Illinois. (photo provided by Cynthia Glensgard)

The costs to the rescue were significant from the transportation, medical care, vaccinations, treatments, food, shelter and other essential resources, Glensgard said. HAHS covered castrating the males with the help of veterinary students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“This could have been the end for us,” she said. “It was such a financial risk.”

Less than two months later, ponies Peter, Mark and Luke remain at the Woodstock shelter and are adoptable. The ponies are a small horse breed and are a bit bigger that a miniature horse.

“I knew the community would come around,” Glensgard said. “That was my plan, and it worked.”

Glensgard hopes HAHS will be able to expand in the future by adding more shelters and structures so they can take in more rescued animals such as pigs, goats, sheep and horses. The team gets calls to house a new animal “practically every day,” she said.

“We have the land, we just don’t have the funds.”

Anyone can donate and stay updated on future community events at the organization’s website, hahs.org. People can support by signing up to volunteer, helping with chores and learning about horse care and handling. The sprawling site can accommodate up to 100 volunteers at a time, Glensgard said.

A fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 7 where kids can take photos with Santa, write letters to Santa and make ornaments and take hayrides. Admission to the event will be $20.

The nonprofit also looks to get more volunteers to work as humane investigators. HAHS will get calls about suspected abuse or neglect, and licensed volunteers come out to work with the owner to remedy the problem or take steps to impound the horses and pursue animal cruelty charges. A state licensing test is coming up in November, Glensgard said.