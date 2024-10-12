Letter: Simple Choice: Democracy or Dictatorship?

Voters may have some policy differences with a presidential candidate and may only vote on one issue. Maybe they are against banning assault weapons, so vote for Trump. Maybe they prefer lowering cost of prescription drugs, so vote for Harris.

The bottom line is: Trump wants to be a dictator and his running mate agrees. We know because they have told us so. They are not joking. Harris wants to retain a democracy with free and fair elections. Harris and her running mate have told us and have shown us.

Regardless of your issue, remember the choice this time is really between a democracy or dictatorship. Which do you prefer?

Linda Morton

Harvard