Letter: Put U.S. back on track

We must be done with Mr. Trump. There would be little left of our country if he were elected again. He is too old and displaying signs of dementia. He is a criminal. He lies with nearly every breath. He has stolen sensitive, secret U.S documents and put many lives at risk. He has disrespected our active and retired service members. He displays no intention to carry out the constitutional duties of the presidency. He will dismantle our government to punish the American people. To put the U.S. back on track, we must elect the Harris-Walz ticket, as well as Democrats to both houses of Congress. We must also allow his prosecutions to proceed.

Kathleen Kucik

McHenry