Man who crashed motorcycle near Hebron in serious but stable condition

A Hebron man is listed in serious but stable condition after crashing his motorcycle Friday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.

The 30-year-old man was injured after a single motorcycle crash about 11:30 a.m. on Hebron Road east of U.S. Route 14 in unincorporated McHenry County, the sheriff’s office said. The man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling east on Hebron Road when its driver lost control. The driver was ejected, the motorcycle tipped onto its side and both slid on the roadway, “coming to rest on the pavement,” according to the release. Family members took the driver to Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Harvard and he ater was flown to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital Hospital-Riverside Campus in Rockford.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit was still investigating the crash Monday and said there are no indications the driver was impaired.

“Speed and driving experience are believed to be factors of the crash,” according to the release.