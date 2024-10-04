Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Riley Johnson

Name: Riley Johnson

School: Johnsburg

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Johnson, a senior, fired a 79 at Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo to earn medalist honors and lead the Skyhawks to the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament championship Sept. 25. Johnson, who made two birdies in his round, won by two shots over Sandwich’s Colten Oakes.

Johnsburg won with a 338, eight shots better than runner-up Sandwich (346). On Wednesday, Johnson was one of two Skyhawks – along with Nathan Frost – to advance out of the Class 2A Carmel Regional at White Deer Run in Vernon Hills.

Congratulations to the Boys Golf Team...KRC CHAMPIONS! Another big congratulations goes to Riley Johnson, as the top medalist! Riley carded a 79 to bring home the gold medal. pic.twitter.com/nJUEq1IZZL — Johnsburg Skyhawks (@JHSSkyhawks) September 25, 2024

For his performance, Johnson was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki:

What did it mean to you to win the KRC individual title?

Johnson: Winning the KRC tournament meant the world to me. It was my very first tournament victory. My driver was performing exceptionally well, allowing me to consistently find the fairway. The highlight of my day came on No. 10, where I pushed my drive onto the 18th fairway, leaving me 240 yards from the green. I had to clear 200 yards of water and three greenside bunkers, but I managed to hit my hybrid within 10 feet, and then two-putted for a birdie.

How exciting was it to win the team championship?

Johnson: Seeing us win the KRC was an incredible moment, especially since I had taken two freshmen under my wing when I was a junior. Their impact on the team that day made our victory feel even more rewarding, and I felt very accomplished.

What is your best 18-hole round?

Johnson: My best round ever was a 71 at Swanhills Golf Course [in Belvidere].

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Johnson: I go to Jimmy John’s and get a Slim 5 before every match.

What advice would you give to someone trying golf for the first time?

Johnson: Practice 50 yards and in.

If you could have any vehicle, what would it be?

Johnson: A white Porsche GT3 RS.

Who is your favorite golfer?

Johnson: Tiger Woods.

What is your favorite junk food?

Johnson: McDonald’s.

What are three movies you can watch over and over?

Johnson: “Happy Gilmore,” “Major League” and “The Sandlot.”

What is something that most people wouldn’t know about you?

Johnson: My birthday is the day after Christmas.