Golf roundup: Dundee-Crown’s Sophie Morawski earns medalist honors, Jacobs advances to 2A sectionals as a team

Girls golf

Class 2A Jacobs Regional: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Dundee-Crown senior Sophie Morawaski earned medalist honors with a 7-over-par 78, and Jacobs took the third and final qualifying spot for Monday’s Boylan Sectional at Atwood Homestead in Machesney Park.

Morawski, who last week placed third at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament, tallied three birdies on the back nine to take first. She held off St. Charles North’s Abigail Gizewicz, who took runner-up with a 79.

“I did really bad at the beginning on my first nine, so I thought I was out of it, and then I got a couple birdies,” said Morawski, who was 8 over on through nine holes. “I really wanted to make it to sectionals.”

St. Charles North won the title with a 324, St. Charles East (345) was second and Jacobs (373) was third.

The Golden Eagles were led by sophomore Natalie Zimmerman, who was the team’s only sectional qualifier a season ago. She shot an 84 to place seventh and help secure the team’s trip to sectionals by 10 shots over Hampshire (383).

“She was in the zone, and you could tell just by her first tee shot when we started that she was locked in,” Jacobs coach Paul Anderson said. “She knew she had to be locked in, in order for not only herself to advance, but for our team to make it as well. She hasn’t had a really good 18-hole round yet this year, she knew she had to play better, and she did.”

Junior Nicole Heims and freshman Bianca Ramirez each had a 96 to tie for 21st. Junior Emma Skarosi had a 97 to tie for 24th.

Also advancing to sectionals as individuals were Hampshire’s Maddie Franz (16th, 93) and Kaylee Seo (21st, 96).

Class 1A Johnsburg Regional: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, host Johnsburg (391) advanced to its 11th straight sectional by placing runner-up to Chicago University (358).

Marian Central (417), led by a third-place finish from senior Nina Notaro (85), took the third and final qualifying spot for Monday’s Byron Sectional at Prairie View Golf Club.

Johnsburg’s Addison Sweetwood and Lauren McQuiston each shot a 92 to tie for team-high honors in seventh place. Also scoring for the Skyhawks were Elaina Moss (16th, 103) and London Baidinger (18th, 104).

In addition to Notaro, Jordan Cheng (11th, 95), Dakota Norwick (20th, 108) and Lucia Schneck (39th, 129) also scored for Marian.

Richmond-Burton’s Meadow Rosendahl tied for 12th with a 96 to advance.

Class 1A Marengo Regional: At Blackstone in Marengo, Marengo placed runner-up as a team to advance to the Byron Sectional. The Indians posted a team score of 412, while Rockford Lutheran took first with a 356.

Scoring for Marengo were Maggie Hanson (sixth, 98), Gabby Gieseke (eighth, 101), Katie Hanson (10th, 106) and Kiley Brady (11th, 107).

Boys golf

Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy Regional: At the Golf Club of Illinois in Algonquin, Marian Central just missed the third and final qualifying spot for sectionals, losing to Chicago Francis W. Parker by a shot.

Both teams scored a 335. Francis W. Parker’s fifth score was a 94, while Marian’s was a 95.

Advancing as individuals for the Hurricanes to Monday’s Bismarck Sectional at Turtle Run in Danville were Peter Louise (ninth, 81) and Mason Graf (ninth, 81). Finn Pivnicka (18th) missed advancing in a playoff with an 86.

• Kane County Chronicle sports reporter Joel Boenitz contributed to this report.