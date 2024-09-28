3 injured in T-bone crash on Route 47 in Huntley

Three people were injured in a car crash Saturday morning at an intersection of Route 47 in Huntley, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a crash at 10:50 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Route 47 and Del Webb Boulevard. First responders arrived within three minutes to a two-vehicle crash in a “t-bone-type accident with moderate damage,” Huntley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Brian Harders said in a news release.

One person was airlifted by a LifeNet medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and two other people were transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital, according to the release.