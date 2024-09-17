Election 2024: As they sign up to vote for the 1st time, McHenry High seniors weigh a big decision ahead

McHenry High School student swears that he eligible to register to vote to English teacher Stacy Rockweiler, who is a deputy register, during a student voting registration event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the high school in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Seniors at McHenry High School who are old enough participated in National Voter Registration Day Tuesday so they can cast ballots in their first presidential election this fall.

Stacy Rockweiler, an English teacher at the high school who is also a deputy registrar, was registering the students to vote on what she said couldn’t be a better day.

Not a lot of seniors are 18 yet. Some won’t be old enough to vote at all this year, setting their slightly older peers apart in having a say in a high-stakes and momentous election that has deeply divided the country.

Rockweiler said voter registration is something that’s ongoing, and some students come to her on their 18th birthday to register to vote. She’s even registered students to vote during passing periods. On Tuesday, students who will turn 18 by Nov. 5 gathered for a special election sign-up at Upper Campus, where Rockweiler had them raise their right hand for the voter af

McHenry High School junior Jerry Poplawski swears that he eligible to register to vote to English teacher Stacy Rockweiler, who is a deputy register, during a student voting registration event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the high school in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

firmations. Then they got a sticker and – naturally – had the opportunity to pose with props and signs.

“It’s really fun to do it in-person,” Rockweiler said. However, she also had a flier with QR codes that linked to other ways to sign up to vote. Residents with a driver’s license or state ID can register to vote online in Illinois at ova.elections.il.gov/. Voters can also register when they head to the polls to cast their ballot.

“There’s many ways to register to vote,” Rockweiler said. She noted there’s a lot of misinformation out there, and she and her colleagues try to emphasize doing credible research. “There’s a lot out there with social media,” Rockweiler said.

McHenry High School junior Jerry Poplawski shows off his “Be A Voter” sticker that he added to his computer during a student voting registration event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the high school in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Some of the students who signed up to vote Tuesday mentioned the economy and rights as issues they’re thinking about as they prepare to cast their first ballots. Rockweiler said student loans have been a big topic too, and an “overall feeling about wanting to have” a better future.

Here’s what a few of the students had to say about the election after joining the voter rolls Tuesday: