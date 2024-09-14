Letter: Trump and Christians

Dear Editors,

The Evangelicals support Trump because he is a Christian (Presbyterian) and supports Christian values.

Jesus taught Christian values. Jesus asked us to love our neighbors as ourselves. Jesus asked us to do unto others that which we would want done unto us. Jesus asked us to be true to ourselves. Jesus threw out deceitful money changers.

I do not remember reading in Jesus’ teachings that he promoted having five children with three wives, having six businesses declare bankruptcy, disparaging the weak, not paying his workers, cozying up to dictators, or shaming people who disagree with him.

Please tell me, exactly what in Donald John Trump do Evangelicals support that is Christian?

Thank you.

Kind regards,

Donna Davis

Woodstock