McHenry Suicide Prevention hosts Never Walk Alone event Sept. 28

Never Walk Alone event is hosted by the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force and takes place Sept. 28, 28, 2024.

The McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force will hold its annual Never Walk Alone event on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Never Walk Alone is a suicide awareness, fundraising, noncompetitive walk intended to honor those who have died by suicide, share stories of healing and learn about support resources. All funds raised go directly to supporting suicide prevention programs and survivors in McHenry County.

Check-in the day of the event begins at 9 a.m. at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake, with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

This event is open to all ages and registration is free. For more information, donate to the cause or to sign up for McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force’s Never Walk Alone event, or for more information, go to givebutter.com/neverwalkalone24.