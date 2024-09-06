Crystal Lake tattoo studio set to move, despite some resident pushback: ‘It’s a little offensive’

Monster Ink tattoo studio is shown at its current location at 1540 Carlemont Drive in Crystal Lake on Sept. 5, 2024, but plans to move to a former office at 4 E. Terra Cotta Ave. Some neighbors expressed concerns. (Michelle Meyer)

Monster Ink Tattoo and Piercing Studio will move to a new location in Crystal Lake after the City Council approved a rezoning request.

The tattoo studio is looking to purchase its new location at 4 E. Terra Cotta Ave. The building, which was previously a law office, is located near businesses but also homes and Veteran Acres Park. Studio owners Taylor and Brenna Kuhlman requested a change to the comprehensive land map and a rezoning of the area from office to commercial.

Some people who live nearby expressed concerns that the change would negatively affect neighboring residential areas. Planning and zoning commissioners were wary to approve a map amendment that would bring a permanent change to the area.

Owners of Monster Ink tattoo studio in Crystal Lake plan to move to this former office building at 4 E. Terra Cotta Ave., shown on at Sept. 5, 2024. Some neighbors expressed concerns. (Michelle Meyer)

The move is a reflection of how the area by downtown Crystal Lake has evolved over the years. The building was previously a home and then converted into an office in 1999, Crystal Lake Community Development Kathryn Cowlin said. Crystal Lake’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan defines Route 176 as a “minor commercial corridor” containing mixed properties with the potential for more commercial businesses in the future, according to city documents.

Monster Ink’s proposed map amendment aligns with the comprehensive plan, Cowlin said. The tattoo studio would be similar to office uses that are appointment-based, such as dentist and law offices.

“While the character of the area doesn’t necessarily reflect what our current [comprehensive] plan calls for, that’s something that can be amended with a rezoning request,” Cowlin said.

The council approved the amendment and rezoning requests in a 6-1 vote Tuesday after the Planning and Zoning Commission sent the measure to the council without a recommendation following a 2-2 vote last month.

Neighboring residents sent emails to the city opposing the move, saying they wanted to keep the area residential and that the building is so close to a public park.

“Tattoo and body-piercing parlors are subject to stringent health and safety regulations because of the nature of their operations, which involve the use of needles and the handling of biological waste,” resident Ants Teetsov said in an email to city staff.

Monster Ink has been in business for seven years at its current location, 1540 Carlemont Drive in Crystal Lake, which is near homes and a day care facility. The business has never failed a health inspection and never had any complaints from neighbors, Brenna Kuhlman said.

“I think this is a classic form of a stigma that they are afraid of a tattoo studio,” she said. “It’s a little offensive. It makes it seem like tattoo studios are dirty and we leave our needles around, and that is completely not what happens.”

Planning and Zoning commissioners raised concerns that the amendment would allow for unknown future businesses that may not fit as well in the area.

“You’re a well-established business that’s respected and appreciate in Crystal Lake, but should that change hands, it puts us in a tricky spot,” planning and zoning commissioner Natasha Teetsov said.

City Council member Mandy Montford, who voted against the proposal, said the location may not be suitable being so close to homes and Veteran Acres.

“I don’t love the location,” she said. “I wish you guys would choose somewhere else that was high visibility that wasn’t flanked by all the residential right there.”

Most council members were in support of the map amendment and agreed that tattoo parlors have improved in safety and cleanliness from decades ago. Mayor Haig Haleblian said it’s inevitable that the corner will turn into a commercial area.

“You’re a Crystal Lake business investing in Crystal Lake. It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said. “I love that you’re staying here and you’re purchasing the property.”