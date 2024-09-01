Home left uninhabitable after garage fire Saturday in Fox River Grove

• Cellphone users should call *999 for roadway assistance and note the roadway and direction of travel as well as the nearest milepost or crossroad. • Stranded? Turn on emergency lights and remain with the vehicle until help arrives. • Keep tires properly inflated. Driving on underinflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout, especially when road temperatures are extremely high. • Make sure fluids are at appropriate levels. Most engine fluids lubricate and serve as coolants by helping carry heat away from critical components. Low fluid levels reduce the cooling effect and increase the possibility of overheating. • Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes water, nonperishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first-aid kit. • Using a hand-held phone while driving is illegal in Illinois. • Drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching any stopped vehicle that has its hazard lights activated. • Oases along the tollway system serve as cooling centers and also provide drivers an opportunity to check their vehicles or simply take a break. Speaking of safe driving, a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation said this about impaired driving: • Never drive impaired, and plan in advance to have a sober ride home. If necessary, take a cab, mass transit or ride-sharing service. • Don’t let others with you drive while impaired. • Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911. • Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. It is your best defense in a crash.

A home is left uninhabitable and two firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion there result of a garage fire Saturday afternoon in Fox River Grove, officials report.

The Fox River Grove Fire Department responded to a call at 2:54 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Beachway Drive for a residential fire. Firefighters arrived within three minutes to heavy fire coming from the attached garage of a home, according to Deputy Chief Eldee Jackson.

All residents evacuated the home before first responders arrived. Firefighters controlled the fire within 10 minutes. Two firefighters were evaluated by emergency medical services for heat exhaustion and cleared after rehydrating, Jackson said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, Jackson said. The home is determined uninhabitable and estimated to have sustained about $150,000 in damage. The American Red Cross are assisting the residents of the home, Jackson said.

Fire departments from Algonquin, Barrington Countryside, Barrington, Cary and Huntley assisted at the scene.