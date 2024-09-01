Home left uninhabitable after garage fire Saturday in Fox River Grove

A home is left uninhabitable and two firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion there result of a garage fire Saturday afternoon in Fox River Grove, officials report.
The Fox River Grove Fire Department responded to a call at 2:54 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Beachway Drive for a residential fire. Firefighters arrived within three minutes to heavy fire coming from the attached garage of a home, according to Deputy Chief Eldee Jackson.
All residents evacuated the home before first responders arrived. Firefighters controlled the fire within 10 minutes. Two firefighters were evaluated by emergency medical services for heat exhaustion and cleared after rehydrating, Jackson said.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, Jackson said. The home is determined uninhabitable and estimated to have sustained about $150,000 in damage. The American Red Cross are assisting the residents of the home, Jackson said.
Fire departments from Algonquin, Barrington Countryside, Barrington, Cary and Huntley assisted at the scene.