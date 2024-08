Boys soccer

Oregon Hawk Invite: At Oregon, Richmond-Burton (3-0) picked up two wins against Genoa-Kingston 4-0 and host Oregon 7-0.

Against G-K, Nick Kyes scored two goals and Jack Meyer and Dane Gardner each added one. Piotr Chmeilowski had six saves in the shutout.

Against Oregon, Nick Kyes had a hat trick and Joe Kyes scored twice. Meyer and Forest Wells also scored.