Man in serious condition from lawnmower injury near Marengo

A man is in serious condition from a traumatic lawnmower injury Wednesday afternoon near Marengo, officials report.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded to a call at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday to an area near Kishwaukee Valley Road and Savannah Lane for an “unknown medical emergency,” Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Paramedics arrived to a man who “suffered a severe traumatic injury” from a riding lawn mower, Vucha said in the release. A tourniquet was applied to control the bleed before first responders arrived. A medical helicopter was requested due to the seriousness of the injury and it landed in a nearby field.

The man was flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford in serious condition.