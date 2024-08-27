Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters to hold open house Thursday

Conscious Cup, a coffee company whose retail cafes include those in Crystal Lake and Cary, is hosting an opening house Thursday at its Crystal Lake roasting lab. (Shaw Media)

Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters will host an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at its Coffee Roasting Lab, 110 W. Woodstock Street in Crystal Lake.

The open house will include food, fun and a drawing for registered attendees to win a Rancilio Espresso machine and grinder. The winner must be present at 6 p.m. for the drawing to win and registration online is required ahead of time. Here is where you can register for the Conscious Cup prize drawing: consciouscup.com/blogs/events/roasters-lab-open-house.

The event will also feature a roasting demonstration from expert roaster Dennis Jackson at 5 p.m. Other activities will include coffee brewing demonstrations, coffee tasting, tours of the production kitchen and more.

Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters describes itself as a micro-coffee roaster that has been sourcing and roasting ethical and environmentally sustainable coffees since 2006. Besides its roasting lab, the company has retail cafes in Crystal Lake, Cary, Barrington, Libertyville and Palatine.

“We want to invite all the friends we’ve made over these past 18 years and visit and share what we’ve been up to,” co-owner Michael Shipley said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity for people to go behind the scenes with specialty coffee and see how we source, sample, roast and serve all these unique coffees.”