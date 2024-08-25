Pizza-flavored popcorn? Milkshakes topped with doughnuts? Pop-a-doodle-doo in Woodstock has you covered

Anyone craving – or just curious to sample – hot wing-flavored gourmet popcorn now need look no further than downtown Woodstock.

That’s one of the many varieties of popcorn available at Pop-a-doodle-doo, a popcorn shop that also specializes in milkshake creations, some fancifully sculptural and topped with doughnuts and cupcakes.

The popcorn store, which opened its doors at 201 Main St. this month, offers popcorn flavors ranging from pizza and hot wings to banana and green apple. The location, just off the Square, used to be home to Public House before the now-defunct restaurant moved to the Old Courthouse.

Once in the foyer, a yellow arrow directs visitors down a few stairs, through some doors and into a lounge-like space. In addition to a few shelves of popcorn, which the store offers customers a chance to sample before making a purchase, people can order milkshakes and sodas at the bar.

Popcorn sits on a shelf at Pop-a-doodle-doo in Woodstock Aug. 17, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Milkshakes weren’t originally part of the plan, owner Dan Annen said. But he wanted to find a way to use the bar inside the shop and then thought of milkshakes, having made them for his children.

There’s several different kinds of milkshakes available, many of them accompanied by sweets such as doughnuts, a nod to how Annen made milkshakes at home.

“We’d go out and buy doughnuts and cupcakes,” Annen said, adding the milkshakes “bring another dimension” to the store.

Before the store’s opening, operators sold their popcorn on the Square during city movie nights and asked their Facebook following what flavors they might like to see in the shop.

Annen said popcorn is his favorite snack. He was inspired by Oodlesmack Popcorn, a gourmet popcorn shop he would visit when vacationing in the Wisconsin Dells. He said he’s always been “blown away” by the different flavors of popcorn.

Annen said Woodstock city officials have been “great,” and they were excited to have the business in a space that had been vacant for a while.

The community also has given the shop a warm welcome, and “the turnout has been excellent,” Annen said, adding that, so far, the more traditional caramel and cheese flavors have been the bestsellers. “People tend to stick with what they know.”

Employee Gianna Romano said the shop only has had positive feedback and “nothing but love” from the community.

Linda Loizzo stopped by Pop-a-doodle-doo recently with her grandchildren, who were visiting from out of town. After attending the farmers market, they decided to check out the popcorn shop and ordered milkshakes as a treat after lunch.

Loizzo said the popcorn store was a “nice addition” and “a fun place” and also expressed excitement for Squire on the Square, which has announced it will open at the former Public House space in the Old Courthouse later this fall.

The popcorn shop is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is closed Monday and Tuesday.