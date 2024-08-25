Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn places 3rd at Antioch: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls golf

Antioch Invite: At Spring Valley Country Club in Salem, Wisconsin, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn placed third with a 3-over-par 75 as the Tigers took third as a team. The Tigers had four golfers place in the top 20 and medal.

Rylee Rudd was sixth, Madeline Trannel was 14th and Ryleigh Mazzacano was 16th.

McHenry took fourth with Kilynn Axelson taking fifth and Jennifer Henry taking 10th.

Boys golf

McHenry Invite: At McHenry Country Club, Prairie Ridge (324) took runner-up to St. Patrick (317) at the eight-team meet.

St. Patrick’s Johnny Santucci won medalist honors with a 6-over-par 77. McHenry’s Alex LaShelle (78) was runner-up.

Marian Central (328) was third, Cary-Grove (335) was fourth, McHenry (342) was fifth, Dundee-Crown (348) was sixth and Crystal Lake South (378) was eighth.

Prairie Ridge was led by JJ Lee and Payton Harlow with 80s, Jimmy Berg (81) and Anthony Pettrone (83). Marian Central’s Peter Louise and Finn Pivnicka both had 80s. C-G was led by Joey Boldt (81), D-C by Jarred Russell (83) and South by Mason Zimmerman (85).

Rock Falls Invite: At Deer Valley Golf Club in Deer Grove, Woodstock North co-op’s Brady Yergens carded an 82 as the Blue Streaks finished ninth out of 14 teams.

Girls tennis

Jacobs Invite: At Algonquin, Huntley was 2-1 with wins over Batavia (4-1) and Buffalo Grove (5-0) and a loss to York (4-1).

Ella Doughty was 2-1 at No. 1 singles and Gia Patel was 3-0 at No. 2 singles.

Haley Rahman and Kate Burky (No. 1 doubles) were 2-1, Carlie Weishaar and Julie Klockner (No. 2) were 2-1, and Giuli Farraj and Ari Patel (No. 3 doubles) were 1-2.