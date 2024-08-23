Woodstock Opera House announces Dusty Boots Tour of renovation progress Saturday

Woodstock Opera House, shown in May, will host a look at its renovation in progress Saturday. (Gregory Shaver)

The Woodstock Opera House invites the community to explore the venue’s renovation progress during the Dusty Boots Tour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 121 Van Buren Street in Woodstock.

Thanks to a Rebuild Illinois Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity totaling nearly $3 million, the Opera House is undergoing a major renovation. The grant is part of Woodstock’s Downtown Square and Opera House Renovation Projects aimed at enhancing facilities for patrons and performers alike.

The 15-minute tours will offer a guided exploration of various construction areas, giving participants a glimpse into the preservation and enhancement work being done on the building. For safety reasons, closed-toe shoes are required.

Space for the tours is limited, so advance registration is required. Here is where you can register for the Woodstock Opera House Dusty Boots tours: woodstockil.gov/dustybootstour.