Northwest Herald girls tennis preview: Five players to watch in 2024

Marian Central’s Kaitlyn Remke returns the ball during last season's IHSA State Girls Tennis Tournament at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. Remke returns as one of the top players in the area. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here are five players to watch in the 2024 season for Northwest Herald girls tennis teams.

Huntley's Kate Burkey

Kate Burkey, Huntley, sr.

Burkey continued her doubles success for a second straight season for the Red Raiders and is looking for a big finale this year. Along with Carlie Weishaar, she finished undefeated in Fox Valley Conference regular-season and tournament play, took second in the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional and went 1-2 at the state tournament. Burkey is likely to build off that success with Weishaar this year.

Huntley's Ella Doughty

Ella Doughty, Huntley, jr.

Doughty had another impressive season last year and is ready to take another step her junior season. She earned first-team Northwest Herald All-Area honors last year after finishing runner-up in the FVC Tournament No. 1 singles bracket and reaching the quarterfinals in sectional play. Doughty will try to return to the state tournament for the second time in her high school career.

Marian Central's Kaitlyn Remke (Photo provided by Marian Central)

Kaitlyn Remke, Marian Central, sr.

Remke helped lead the Hurricanes to a historic season last year and is looking for another strong season. She won the No. 1 singles title at theChicagoland Christian Conference Tournament along with the Class 1A Antioch Sectional title before going 2-2 at the state tournament. Marian coach Tom Bergen hinted at more doubles play for Remke this season.

Cary-Grove's Aubrey Lonergan

Aubrey Lonergan, Cary-Grove, sr.

Lonergan was a key part of the Trojans’ success last season and should be a major leader once again. After finishing runner-up along with Katelyn O’Malley in the FVC No. 2 doubles bracket, the duo earned All-Area second-team honors. The duo should continue their success at the top of the FVC.

Dundee-Crown Sasha Bozovic

Sasha Bozovic, Dundee-Crown, jr.

Bozovic continued her ascension with another strong season for the Chargers. She earned first-team All-Area last year after earning honorable mention her freshman season. Bozovic will look for a new doubles partner after taking third in the FVC Tournament with Rujul Shah last season.